YAKIMA — And so it begins.
After dispatching both regional opponents this past Saturday, the Cashmere boys and girls begin their championship run Thursday at the SunDome; looking to become just the fourth program since 2001 to sweep both state titles — joining Lynden Christian (2018), Kings (2015) and Brewster (2003).
The boys go first, taking on La Salle (20-5) at 2 p.m., while the girls play Anne Wright at 5:30 p.m.
Boys
The Bulldogs (20-3) have already beaten the Lighting once the season, winning by 22 at home back in January.
In that game, Cashmere led by just six at the break before outscoring the Lighting 41-25 over the final two quarters. Sam and Nate Phillips paced the Bulldogs in scoring and finished with 23 and 20 points respectively.
But ultimately, the key to that game was defense. Cashmere completely smothered La Salle in the second half and held the Lighting to just six points in the fourth quarter.
“We just had to get stops,” Cashmere head coach Levi Heyen said after January’s win. “They bore down on the defensive end.”
The Bulldogs have improved tremendously on the defensive end this season, holding opponents to just 47 a game — opposed to 65 last season. They’ve allowed opponents to score 55 or more just twice, both games they lost, and held opponents under 50 points 11 times this season; something Cashmere did only three times last year.
And that old cliche about defense traveling really comes into play in the spacious SunDome, where airballs are frequent.
“We’re playing with essentially the same group, but it’s hard to score down in the SunDome,” Heyen said. “Giving up 65 a game, we realized how important defense was. We made bigger strides than we thought; the guys just decided this was something they wanted to do before the season and it’s helped on nights we don’t shoot well.”
Defense will again be key Thursday.
Girls
A few hours after the boys get done, the Cashmere girls tipoff in their quarterfinal game against Anne Wright, who the girls knocked off 62-41 in last year’s quarterfinals.
The matchup to watch in this one will be Cashmere’s Hailey Van Lith and Anne Wright’s junior guard, Julianna Walker who’s averaging a shade over 36 points per game.
There isn’t any reason to expect an upset here, but the Bulldogs will need to keep constant tabs on Walker, who last year set a WIAA state tournament record after draining eight 3-pointers in a game.
Freshmen Tala Mitchell and Rae Wartelle both chip in (13.3 ppg) and (14 ppg) but Walker is the one to watch for. Anticipate Van Lith to shadow her all game.
“She can really fill it up,” head coach Brent Darnell said this past Saturday.
All season, it’s felt like this is finally the year Cashmere brings home a state title. With three games left, they’re now on the precipice of achieving the feat.
The Wenatchee World will have full coverage of both the Cashmere boys and girls as both look to bring home a state championship this weekend.