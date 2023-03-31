CHELAN — Not only were Cashmere and Chelan competing against each other on the tennis courts Thursday, they also had to battle the windy elements.
The Chelan girls beat Cashmere 3-2, but found some stiff competition.
CHELAN — Not only were Cashmere and Chelan competing against each other on the tennis courts Thursday, they also had to battle the windy elements.
The Chelan girls beat Cashmere 3-2, but found some stiff competition.
Cashmere’s number-one single, Faith Kert, who was a state doubles champion and has maintained an undefeated record this year, beat Chelan’s Arden Paglia in straight sets.
“This was one of those tennis matches where the score does not represent the battle,” Chelan Head Coach Marty Rothlisberger said. “Arden scraped together a ton of impressive rallies and points.”
The number-two single for Chelan, Piper Grossberg, won her match in straight sets and the number-three singles match was won by Lucy Ray of Cashmere in two straight, competitive matches against Ellie McLemore.
Chelan’s number-one doubles team, Liv Strandberg and Caelan Rothlisberger beat Cashmere’s Reese Westlund and Sydney Young but only after a difficult tiebreaker in the last match. Josie Garfoot and Irene Hernandez won the number-two doubles match in straight sets.
“That win can be credited to the depth of our roster,” Marty Rothlisberger said. “We were missing two varsity players but still managed to pull it out. It was an exciting finish.”
The Chelan girls now have a 6-1 record overall and are 4-0 in the CTL.
The Chelan boys swept Cashmere 5-0.
The number-two single, Luke Christopherson, the number-three single, Wade Sanderson, the number-one doubles team, Cray Silva and Tristan Sanderson, and the number-two doubles team, Caleb Sanderson and Sawyer Jeffries won their matches in straight sets for Chelan.
One of the tightest matches was the number-one singles match between Chelan’s Rylen Moody and Cashmere’s JJ Groner. Moody won the first set 6-3 and the second but only after a competitive, back-and-forth tiebreaker 7-6.
The Chelan boys now have a 5-2 record overall and are still undefeated in the CTL at 4-0.
“Tonight's wins send both teams into spring break with perfect CTL marks,” Rothlisberger said. “We know it will be a battle after the break.”
Chelan plays at Quincy on April 13 at 4 p.m. Cashmere hosts Quincy on April 11 at 4 p.m.
Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157
World sports writer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.