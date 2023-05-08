EPHRATA — With the district baseball championship on the line, two teams who had already had to share a Caribou Trail League championship and faced each other three times before, the Cashmere and Chelan high school baseball teams stepped out onto Johnson-O’Brien Stadium at Ephrata High School determined to have a more decisive outcome.
Chelan (10-2, 13-8) rocked Cashmere (10-2, 16-5) back onto their heels with early runs but the game quickly evolved into a back-and-forth slugfest that kept each side from pulling too far away. But as the game progressed Cashmere was able to add an extra run here and there to ultimately win, 10-5.
“We took care of business today,” said Cashmere head coach Colton Loomis. “It was great to see my guys be humble from the first pitch and respond to the challenge after Chelan scored early.”
The Bulldogs, ranked 12th in the state, snapped Chelan’s three-game winning streak to earn their seventh consecutive win. Of the four meetings between these two teams, Cashmere has won three.
“They came out ready to compete,” Loomis said. “It’s hard to win three against Chelan. We kept battling hard against a team that didn’t want to give up.”
Trenton Mason pitched three innings for Cashmere, gave up one hit, four runs, and two walks, and finished with three strikeouts.
Tyler Peterson led Cashmere with four RBIs, two doubles, and 2-for-3. Tom McDevitt added another RBI, and a triple and went 2-for-4. Jack Croci had three singles and Caed Wilkinson finished with a home run.
Cashmere will host a CTL-NEA crossover regional game against NEA’s No. 4 seed on May 13th at 1 p.m.
