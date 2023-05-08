EPHRATA — With the district baseball championship on the line, two teams who had already had to share a Caribou Trail League championship and faced each other three times before, the Cashmere and Chelan high school baseball teams stepped out onto Johnson-O’Brien Stadium at Ephrata High School determined to have a more decisive outcome.

Chelan (10-2, 13-8) rocked Cashmere (10-2, 16-5) back onto their heels with early runs but the game quickly evolved into a back-and-forth slugfest that kept each side from pulling too far away. But as the game progressed Cashmere was able to add an extra run here and there to ultimately win, 10-5.

Colton Loomis

Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

