OMAK — Cashmere (11-3) and Omak (5-4) came into Tuesday night's softball game from different places. Cashmere had just swept Cascade and Omak recently suffered a 1-run loss in both games of a doubleheader against Lake Roosevelt.
That doesn’t, however, mean either team could afford to bring anything but their best competition. They didn’t.
Both sides were putting the bat to the ball with consistency. Pitchers threw strikes but anything vaguely hit-able would be put into play.
“There were a lot of hard hits,” said Cashmere head coach Steve Mongeon. “We just played a little better defense and came out on top.”
Cashmere won, 19-12.
Jenna Reeder knocked a homer for Cashmere, went 3-for-4 and finished with four RBIs. Lily Wilson followed with another four RBIs, a double, and went 4-for-5. Grace Norman went 3-for-6 with an RBi and four scored runs.
Macy Zimmerman pitched a complete game for Cashmere in seven innings, giving up 12 hits, only three earned runs, and three walks, but finished with eight strikeouts.
“Our freshman pitcher went the distance,” Mongeon said.
Cashmere scored 19 runs off of 20 hits and Omak scored 12 runs off of 12 hits and finished with two home runs.
“Omak is a good team,’ Mongeon said. “They’ll hit the ball.”
Cashmere hosts Quincy for a doubleheader on Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
