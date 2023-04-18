OMAK — Cashmere (11-3) and Omak (5-4) came into Tuesday night's softball game from different places. Cashmere had just swept Cascade and Omak recently suffered a 1-run loss in both games of a doubleheader against Lake Roosevelt.

That doesn’t, however, mean either team could afford to bring anything but their best competition. They didn’t.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?