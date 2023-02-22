NCW — The 2022/2023 regular season is over for Central Washington 1B League basketball, and with the opening round of State about to begin, the All-League selections were in, and a few local athletes made the cut.
The boys’ MVP honors went to Riverside Christian’s Joel Belaine.
The Coach of the Year honor went to Entiat Head Coach Kellen Drake, and the Sportsmanship Award went to Thorp.
The First Team All-League honors for the boys went to Entiat’s Tyler Spitler, Waterville-Mansfield’s Marshall Mieres, MLCA’s (Moses Lake Christian Academy), Caleb Jones, Soap Lake’s Pavlo Stoyan, and Wilson Creek’s Zane McMillan.
The Second Team All-League honors went to Entiat’s Landon Crutcher, Pateros’ Pidi Pamatz, Riverside Christian’s Haydn Edwards, and MLCA’s Jonah Robertson and Jeff Boorman.
Honorable Mention was given to Waterville-Mansfield’s Max Murison, Entiat’s Lucas Martyn, MLCA’s Micael Podolyan, Riverside Christian’s Micah Morgan, and Soap Lake’s Andrey Sushik.
The girls’ MVP honors went to MLCA’s Kali Kast.
The Coach of the Year honor went to MLCA, and the Sportsmanship Award went to Riverside Christian.
The First Team All-League honors for the girls went to Waterville-Mansfield’s Jasmine and Jimena Garcia. They also went to Pateros’ Tea Asmussen and Laini Gallegos. Mckenna Meise, from MLCA, rounded out the team.
The Second Team All-League honors went to Entiat’s Jordan Long, Waterville-Mansfield’s Tiera Miller, Soap Lake’s Olivia McCardy, and MLCA’s Makiya Kast and Allison Stanley.
Honorable Mention was given to Waterville-Mansfield’s Delainey Nelson, Entiat’s Shannon Bell, Pateros’ Stevie Simmons, and Wilson Creek’s Rocio Marin-Villegas.
