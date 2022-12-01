Nov. 30ELLENSBURG  Construction delays at Nicholson Pavilion forced Central Washington basketball to plan for several different home floors this season.

Ellensburg High School will be the site of the Wildcats' home opening doubleheader against Western Oregon on Thursday night, as well as two other women's games and three men's games in December. Central also plans to play at Yakima Valley College and Big Bend Community College in Moses Lake before finally returning to an in-progress version of Nicholson on Jan. 21.



___ (c)2022 Yakima Herald-Republic (Yakima, Wash.) Visit Yakima Herald-Republic (Yakima, Wash.) at www.yakima-herald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

