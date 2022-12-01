Nov. 30ELLENSBURG Construction delays at Nicholson Pavilion forced Central Washington basketball to plan for several different home floors this season.
Ellensburg High School will be the site of the Wildcats' home opening doubleheader against Western Oregon on Thursday night, as well as two other women's games and three men's games in December. Central also plans to play at Yakima Valley College and Big Bend Community College in Moses Lake before finally returning to an in-progress version of Nicholson on Jan. 21.
Athletic director Dennis Francois said contractors originally planned to have the court ready for games and a capacity of 1,000 fans by as early as November. But delays kept piling up, moving that date to December, then early January before it was pushed back once again.
"Knowing the landscape of the construction industry right now I think our architect (Studio Meng Strazzara) said it best," Francois said. "He said there are projects that just flat out stopped just because supply chain issues, labor issues, all the different things that are going on and just inflation of things."
The Washington state Legislature approved more than $62 million for CWU from the capital budget with a maximum allowable construction cost of approximately $45 million in 2021. Francois said the first major renovation since Nicholson's construction in 1959 should give it more of an "arena feel" by improving all of its amenities and raising the capacity from just over 2,500 to 3,200.
But most of those seats won't be ready until the 2023-24 season as construction continues until its scheduled completion date next September. Two temporary firewalls currently enclose the court where upper bowl seating will go, so bleachers behind the baselines and on just one side should provide between 300 and 500 seats for students, plus space for season ticketholders and corporate partners, Francois said.
As crowds slowly returned from pandemic restrictions last season, Central's men averaged 638 fans per game with a high of 1,388 vs. rival Western Washington. The women saw 488 fans per game with a high of 867 vs. WWU.
Strong alumni bases in Yakima and Moses Lake give Francois hope the Wildcats can draw strong crowds when it hosts games at those two venues. They already hosted an exhibition against Lincoln at Davis High School in November, when many fans came out to see Lincoln coach and Seattle Supersonics Hall of Famer Gary Payton.
"I've really delegated that to Andrew Petko, our new deputy AD, and he's been doing a great job of getting that coordinated and a lot of moving pieces that we've been dealing with," Francois said. "It's really finding a college-sized court, that's the big (issue) and there's a number of high schools in Yakima that have it."
But with varsity, JV and freshmen basketball in full swing, finding an available court at the right time proved to be difficult. Community colleges turned out to be a valuable asset, especially since YVC's men's and women's teams are scheduled to host only two games combined in December.
Central won't be able to practice in Nicholson at all this season, so they'll continue to utilize the student recreation center. That's where volleyball practiced and played all of its home matches during a successful fall season, even drawing a crowd of 555 for a tense five-set loss to Western.
Although Francois said they originally thought they'd be able to occupy the building during construction, Ellensburg's fire marshall and city officials decided that wasn't feasible. As a result, athletics needed to move its weight room to the dance studio and find locker space offsite in modules and at the natatorium.
Construction has affected other students as well as athletes. Many classes have been forced to move to other buildings, including Dr. Sean Dahlin's sport management program. The program, the fastest growing on campus according to Francois, will enjoy an additional five or six classrooms at Nicholson when renovations are completed.
Private fundraising is expected to help Central take care of some additional add-ons, and Francois said the project should be hugely beneficial from both an athletics and academics perspective. Other key elements include a new ground floor weight room, a new fitness center, a new enclosed teaching gym behind the upper bowl seating and 80,000 square feet of new space at the fieldhouse, expanding it to 182,000 total square feet with a turf field measuring approximately 70 yards long by 40 yards wide next to a seven-lane straightaway track.
"In terms of the overall project I think some things are ahead of schedule, some things are behind, some things are spot on and I think they're still good with the September fully open date," Francois said. "But it's going to be an amazing project when it's done."
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone