BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Central Washington's upset bid faded away after a strong start against the defending Division II national champions Thursday night.
Coach Chris Fisk and his staff knew it would take something special to snap No. 1 Ferris State's streak of 38 straight regular season wins. The Wildcats took the lead twice in the first half, but Fisk said they couldn't overcome too many mistakes in a 36-20 loss.
"That ultimately ended up being what kind of stung us," Fisk said. "The things that we needed to do to win that football game were within our control."
He accepted responsibility on behalf of the coaching staff for not preparing his players better on offense against what Fisk said could be the best front seven in all of Division II. They put intense pressure on quarterback Quincy Glasper all night and mostly shut down the Wildcats' run game, outside of a 40-yard burst by Tre' Henderson in the third quarter and some Glasper scrambles.
One of those went for a fourth-quarter touchdown, and the sophomore also connected with Darius Morrison for a 39-yard score to put Central ahead 10-7 in the second quarter. Glasper also had some missed opportunities, giving Fisk plenty of things to work on in the passing game.
Ferris State's first two drives ended on fourth down inside Central's 35-yardline. Eventually, though, Central's lack of offense and little rest led to the defense wearing down against the Bulldogs' big offensive line, which paved the way for four rushing touchdowns.
"(It was a) gritty performance all night," Fisk said of his defense. "There's a ton of playmakers on that offense. They've got a dynamic quarterback that can run and throw."
Junior Mylik Mitchell threw for 339 yards, including a 64-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Wade for Ferris State's first score. Seven different receivers caught passes and 10 players carried the ball at least one time.
That depth throughout the roster took its toll on Central Washington's 52-man road roster, less than half the size of the group on the opposite sideline. Ferris State pushed its lead out to 21 points early in the fourth quarter and outgained the Wildcats 494-229.
Senior linebacker Daeon Hudson posted a team-high 14 tackles, including two sacks. Safeties Jahleel Breland and Tanner Volk picked up where they left off as two of the team's top tacklers last season, combining for 22.
Central capitalized on the game's only turnover to take a 3-0 lead when freshman Jude Mullette drilled his first collegiate field goal attempt from 45 yards out. He made a 33-yarder in the second quarter, showcasing what could be a valuable weapon for the Wildcats' offense.
They'll appreciate the extra two days to rest and improve before next Saturday's home opener against Western New Mexico, a team Fisk said has improved considerably since the Wildcats went on the road and beat them 54-29 last November. It will be Central's first game as an official member of the Lone Star Conference.
