Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Central Washington's upset bid faded away after a strong start against the defending Division II national champions Thursday night.

Coach Chris Fisk and his staff knew it would take something special to snap No. 1 Ferris State's streak of 38 straight regular season wins. The Wildcats took the lead twice in the first half, but Fisk said they couldn't overcome too many mistakes in a 36-20 loss.



___ (c)2022 Yakima Herald-Republic (Yakima, Wash.) Visit Yakima Herald-Republic (Yakima, Wash.) at www.yakima-herald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?