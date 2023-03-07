Mar. 5The Central Washington women are heading to the Division II NCAA basketball tournament for the second straight season.

A 21-8 record earned the Wildcats their first at-large berth since 2003 and the No. 6 seed in the West Regional, hosted by top-seeded Cal State Dominguez Hills. They'll face No. 3 Cal State San Marcos in a first-round matchup Friday at noon at the Torodome in Carson, Calif.



