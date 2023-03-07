Mar. 5The Central Washington women are heading to the Division II NCAA basketball tournament for the second straight season.
A 21-8 record earned the Wildcats their first at-large berth since 2003 and the No. 6 seed in the West Regional, hosted by top-seeded Cal State Dominguez Hills. They'll face No. 3 Cal State San Marcos in a first-round matchup Friday at noon at the Torodome in Carson, Calif.
The No. 23 Cougars (23-5) won the California Collegiate Athletic Association's automatic bid by topping CSDHU 74-62 in the conference tournament championship Saturday night. They reached the NCAA tournament a year ago and lost 89-86 in overtime to Azusa Pacific in a first-round matchup.
Central won the GNAC tournament in 2022 for the first time in school history and knocked off Northwest Nazarene before falling to eventual national runner-up Western Washington in the West Region semifinals. Three starters returned this season for the Wildcats, including GNAC player of the year and Division II's leading rebounder, Samantha Bowman.
If Central wins it could set up a semifinal rematch on Saturday against the No. 2 seed Vikings, who are scheduled to open Friday against No. 7 Azusa Pacific. Western Washington's won four games in a row, including Saturday's GNAC tournament championship, while the Wildcats lost in Friday's GNAC semifinals to Montana State Billings, the West Region's No. 4 seed.
