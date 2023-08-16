The Wenatchee Wild ribbon cutting

The Wenatchee Wild hockey organization celebrate the upcoming inaugural season with the Western Hockey League with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Aug. 16 at the Town Toyota Center VIP Lounge.

WENATCHEE — Season ticket holders, members of the community, the Wild organization, and the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce all crammed into the VIP Lounge of the Town Toyota Center Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the Wenatchee Wild’s upcoming inaugural season with the Western Hockey League (WHL).

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was organized by the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce, and after the attendees commingled for a time, their executive director, Steve Wilkinson, addressed the crowd.

Crowd and arena smoke

The attendees turned to face a smoke-filled arena before the laser-light show at the Town Toyota Center Aug. 16.
Laser show

Attendees view the laser-light show at Town Toyota Center Aug. 16.


