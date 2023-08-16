WENATCHEE — Season ticket holders, members of the community, the Wild organization, and the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce all crammed into the VIP Lounge of the Town Toyota Center Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the Wenatchee Wild’s upcoming inaugural season with the Western Hockey League (WHL).
The ribbon-cutting ceremony was organized by the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce, and after the attendees commingled for a time, their executive director, Steve Wilkinson, addressed the crowd.
He spoke highly of the Wild organization and was optimistic about the potential the team and the new league could bring to the area. Already 200 Seattle Thunderbird fans have purchased tickets for when they visit Wenatchee. Local hotels and restaurants could see a positive influx of patrons.
Bliss Littler, the Wenatchee Wild general manager, spoke about the two paths the organization has offered over the last 15 years. In the past, the team drew hockey players with the goal of earning DI scholarships — about 30% of NHL players have DI backgrounds. Now, as a part of the WHL, the Wild draw players with a different focus. Many have already been drafted by NHL teams and participate in NHL camps.
This alternate path can keep NHL-bound players in Wenatchee for four to five years as they develop for the professional level. That doesn’t mean the WHL or the Wild undervalue education. For every year a player competes with the team, the Wild match with one year of college — essentially a scholarship program — should professional hockey not work out.
It's a big commitment. Last year, the Winnipeg ICE — the team the Wild purchased to join the WHL — invested $175,000 into their education program.
East Wenatchee’s mayor Jerrilea Crawford and Wenatchee’s mayor Frank Kuntz both expressed their excitement and believed it would be a great boost for both communities and one that would last. Kuntz was able to confirm the Wild organization secured their place at the Town Toyota Center for the next 10 years.
With the league-change announcement made only two months ago, preparations must have been a whirlwind. They’ve added staff and spent close to a million dollars updating the rink's plexiglass, ice chiller, lighting, and visual entertainment system packed with lasers — the list goes on.
Gretchen Littler, the Wild’s director of sales and marketing, spoke of the 59% increase in season ticket sales and an increase in sponsorships. There is also an extensive waiting list for low-seat upstairs sales.
When the speeches were done, and the ribbon was cut, the attendees were asked to turn their focus to the rink and witness the fruits of that entertainment system. Viewers were greeted by a haze of smoke before the lights dropped and The White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army” bumped through the arena speakers.
A laser show began, sending neon light beams through the arena and a spinning kaleidoscope of imagery across the bare rink floor. Smoke hugged the ceiling and pulled in light like an aurora borealis. The intensity only magnified as the song transitioned to Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train.”
The Wild’s first preseason game is on the road against Spokane on Sept. 6 at 2 p.m. They’ll host the Tri-City Americans on Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. for their home opener.
