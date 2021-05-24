UNIVERSITY PLACE — While Chambers Bay is in the middle of hosting a national golf championship, it was announced Monday that another national championship is coming to the University Place links course next year.
The U.S. Women’s Amateur will be played Aug. 8-14, 2022, at Chambers Bay, making it the fourth national championship the course will have hosted.
The U.S. Amateur Four-Ball is taking place this week at Chambers Bay, with the finals Wednesday. The 2010 U.S. Amateur and the 2015 U.S. Open also were played at the course.
“I am incredibly excited,” John Bodenhamer, the USGA’s senior managing director of championships, said Monday at Chambers Bay. “For us, it’s one of our most important championships, and it goes back to our founding in 1895.”
Indeed, the U.S. Open, the U.S Amateur and U.S. Women’s Amateur are being played for the 121st time this year. After next year, Chambers Bay will have been the site for all three.
Chambers Bay will become one of 15 courses to hold all three of the USGA’s original championships, the first municipal course to hold them and the third course open to the public, joining resorts Pebble Beach and Pinehurst.
“It’s the most important amateur event in women’s golf,” said Bodenhamer, who grew up in Lakewood, not far from Chambers Bay. “For us, we view it as a very strong statement of support for Chambers Bay. We hope the community (supports it too) and rallies around it next year and we know it’s going to be a great site for the best women amateurs in the world.”
Robert Trent Jones Jr., who designed Chambers Bay, the links course on Puget Sound that opened in 2007, is hanging out at the course this week and was thrilled with the news of a fourth national championship coming to the course.
“It shows the vast flexibility of the golf course from the point of view of our most important peer group — the USGA — who are serious about the quality of the field and serious about the quality of the course on which the field will play,” he said. “That shows to me our original template of the ribbon tees, the wide-open fairways, enormous distance in length and width, has the potential to attract at the highest level of the game, both men and women, and both team events like we have today and individual events like the U.S. Open and the Amateur.”
Another interested spectator this week at Chambers Bay is former Pierce County executive John Ladenburg, whose idea it was to build a championship course at the former gravel pit.
“It’s great golf going on here, these people you are going to see on the pro tour and you will know these players, and the same thing with the women coming in next year, you’re going to see some of the best women in the world play here,” Ladenburg said. “It’s great because this is what we wanted. We wanted to have championship golf here, we wanted to see the golf industry here, people like the USGA and professional golfers, but we also wanted to have something available for locals and for tourists.
“This is not your everyday golf course, but this is where you go if you have friend coming in from out of town, and you say, ‘We have a U.S. Open course here.'”
And soon a U.S. Women’s Amateur course as well.