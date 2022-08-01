FILE PHOTO: Boston Celtics great Bill Russell is applauded during the first half of the Celtics NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons in Boston

Boston Celtics great Bill Russell is applauded during the first half of the Celtics game against the Detroit Pistons in Boston, Massachusetts February 15, 2012. The Bill Russell Mentoring Grant program was honored during the game. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Before he played under him as a forward with the Sonics, and before he forged a lifetime friendship with the legend, Spencer Haywood remembers meeting Bill Russell after the Celtics played against the Pistons in Detroit.

Russell was basketball’s greatest player at the time, and Haywood’s high school coach, Will Robinson, wanted him to watch the man who, more than anybody in the sport’s history, could dictate the outcome of a game with his defense and rebounding alone.