NFL: New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers (copy)

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has advanced to the playoffs for the first time in his career.

 Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

INDIANAPOLIS — The Chargers took care of business on Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium, dispatching the Indianapolis Colts and clinching an AFC playoff berth with a 20-3 victory, their third in a row after losses in three of their previous four games had cast serious doubts about their postseason dreams.

Running back Austin Ekeler scored on 1-yard runs in the second and fourth quarters and Cameron Dicker kicked 24- and 21-yard field goals as the Chargers improved to 9-6 with regular-season games against the Rams (5-10) and the Denver Broncos (4-11) still to be played.



©2022 MediaNews Group, Inc. Visit ocregister.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.