EPHRATA — The Chelan High School baseball team had no time to spend lamenting their loss in the district championship to Cashmere early Monday evening at Ephrata High School’s Johnson-O’Brien Stadium, they had a loser-out matchup against a difficult opponent only minutes later — the Quincy Jackrabbits.
Chelan (10-2, 14-8) and Quincy (6-6, 8-12) had already played each other three times during the regular season and the Goats had won them all by thin margins.
With the whole postseason on the line, they saved their most competitive game for last. After six difficult innings of back-and-forth baseball, the game was tied, 7-7. With one inning left the Goats tallied the final winning run to gain the advantage, 8-7, advancing to a CTL-NEA crossover regional matchup and ending the Jack's impressive season.
Chelan scored eight runs off of seven hits and committed five errors. Quincy scored seven runs off of six hits and committed 10 errors.
Grant Gogal led Chelan with two RBIs and went 2-for-3. Austin McCardle went 2-for-4 and stole a base, Hudson Bangart went 1-for-4, and Lucas Hollenpeck went 1-for-4 and stole a base.
For Quincy, Ashton Barnes-Keller led with two RBIs and 2-for-3, Caleb Coduti had an RBI, and a stolen base, and went 1-for-2, Caden Cameron and Jackson Yeates each added an RBI, Gavin Gonzalez went 1-for-4 and stole a base, and Kenny Thompson went 2-for-3 and stole a base.
Chelan will play at the Northeast 1A No. 3 seed’s home field in a loser-out bid for the state playoffs on Saturday at 1 p.m.
