CHELAN — The Chelan Goats are excited to announce the hiring of a new head football coach, Derek Todd.

Derek brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the team. Derek has been an assistant football coach for the past 11 years, with five of those years spent as the offensive coordinator for the Chelan Goats.

Derek Todd.jpg

Derek Todd


