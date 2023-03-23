CHELAN — Mountain Goat tennis had a strong showing when they hosted the Quincy Jackrabbits for the Caribou Trail League’s season opener on Tuesday. Both the Chelan girls’ and boys’ teams beat Quincy.
For the girls, it was a clean 5-0 sweep to win the matchup.
Chelan’s number-one single, Arden Paglia, defeated Quincy’s Sophia Navarro 6-3 and 6-1. Chelan’s number-two single, Piper Grossberg, beat Crystal Vargas 6-0 in two straight sets. Chelan’s number-three single, Ellie McLemore, defeated Ashley Garcia 6-1 then 6-0.
Chelan’s number-one doubles team, Liv Strandberg and Caelan Rothlisberger, beat Vanessa Quintero and Cirina Ruiz 6-3 and then 6-0. Chelan’s number-two doubles team, Jose Garfoot and Candice Ducrocq, defeated Karen Quintero and Carol Duenas 6-1 and then 6-0.
The boys from Chelan won 4-1.
The number-one singles match between Chelan’s Rylen Moody and Quincy’s Harrison Hyer was competitive, to say the least. Moody won both matches but only after a tie-breaker was forced in each.
“It was a fun match to watch,” Chelan Head Coach Marty Rothlisberger said. “It was neck-and-neck the whole way.”
The number-two singles match was more marathon than match, lasting over three hours before Quincy’s Isaac Dearie finally beat Chelan’s Luke Christopherson in the last two sets. Christopherson won the first 6-4 and Dearie won the last two 7-5 and 6-4.
The number-three single for Chelan, Sam Bordner, defeated Quincy’s Alex Gonzalez in straight sets 6-2 and then 6-4.
Chelan’s number-one, Wade Sanderson and Cray Silva, and number-two, Caleb Sanderson and Tristan Sanderson, doubles teams won in straight sets.
“The boys were fortunate to come away with the win today,” Rothlisberger said. “So many of the sets could have gone either way.”
Chelan plays at Omak on Thursday at 4 p.m. Quincy plays at Manson on Thursday at 4 p.m.
