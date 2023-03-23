CHELAN — Mountain Goat tennis had a strong showing when they hosted the Quincy Jackrabbits for the Caribou Trail League’s season opener on Tuesday. Both the Chelan girls’ and boys’ teams beat Quincy.

For the girls, it was a clean 5-0 sweep to win the matchup.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?