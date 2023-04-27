CHELAN — On a beautiful spring day, the Chelan High School golf team hosted Omak for a Caribou Trail League (CTL) dual match on Wednesday and both teams found success out on the course.
The Omak girls swept the top three individual scores of the day.
Kinsey Christoph scored the best individual score of the day at 101. Halle Richter followed with 103 and Coley Christoph rounded out the top three with 105. Callie Christoph finished the day with 117 and Delaney McNeil followed with 126.
For Chelan, Malie Benson placed 4th after shooting a 112, her best of the season, and Kira Sandoval finished with a 124.
For the boys, the best individual score went to Chelan’s Carson Clinton who shot a 79. Manson’s Wyatt Winters, an eighth grader, followed with an 83, and Omak’s Cannon Christoph finished 3rd with a 95.
Chase Woodley shot a 103, John Ludwig scored a 109, and Rocco Domser had a 111 to round out Chelan’s team totals.
For Omak, Jovan Mercado scored 102, and Grizz Moore finished with 112.
“Lots of improvements are being made even though some overall scores weren't so great today,” said Chelan head coach Kirk Einspahr. “I'm especially encouraged to see some of our golfers making positive strides in the mental aspects of the game.”
Chelan will play at Quincy on Thursday at 2:30 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone