CHELAN — Having enjoyed considerable success in Yakima with back-to-back state volleyball championships, Chelan would like to add another prize by becoming the first Class 1A school to win the SunDome Volleyball Festival's big-school tournament on Saturday.
But to do that the Goats could very well have to overcome the Festival GOAT — West Valley.
Chelan is one of three 1A schools taking its chances in Saturday's 32-team field for big schools, joining Lakeside and King's in opting up from Friday's small-school tourney.
In the 18-year history of the Festival, five 1A teams have reached the big-school championship and all five settled for second — Annie Wright (2013), Lynden Christian (2016, 2018), Lakeside (2017) and King's (2019).
This Chelan crew is a strong bet for a 1A threepeat when all the state tournaments are again staged in the SunDome in November. The Caribou Trail team returns its top two weapons, led by state-tournament co-MVP Olivia Strandberg, and all-state setter Juliana Perez.
With pool play starting at 8 a.m. on eight courts, Chelan will be on a court next to West Valley, the only team to beat the Goats in a full regulation match last year. The Rams return a trio of first-team all-CBBN players from last year's squad that took home a fourth-place trophy from the 4A state tournament.
West Valley has reached the Festival's championship final six times since the big-school format was introduced in 2007 and is 6-0 in those matches.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone