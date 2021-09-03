CHELAN — Head coach Travis Domser couldn’t have scripted a better start to Friday night’s season opener against Brewster.
The Goats received the opening kickoff and marched down the field in just six plays, scoring on a 44-yard touchdown pass from Reed Stamps to Gage Burdick. The senior receiver broke one tackle on a slant over the middle and then stiff-armed another Bear before breaking down the sideline.
Brewster then muffed the ensuing kickoff, setting Chelan up inside the five-yard line. Stamps punched it in two plays later on an 11-yard pass to Burdick.
And just like that, before some fans had even found their seats, the Goats were up 14-0.
Initially, the game looked like a rout after Stamps connected with Charlie Bordner on a 10-yard touchdown pass to put Chelan ahead 20-0. Brewster battled; senior running back Adaih Najera buoyed the Bears offense and scored both of Brewster’s touchdowns. But ultimately, the Goats overpowered them offensively and held on to win 41-12.
“Yeah, we needed that one,” Domser said after the win. “We needed to get some experience, get back to playing and seeing our fans. It was awesome. I thought the offensive line did great tonight and that was the big question for us with three sophomores starting. Reed threw the ball really well and Gage had a helluva night. The defense played well, we have a couple things to fix, but (I’m) super thankful and happy for the kids and fans.”
The only misstep offensively was Stamps’ interception in the third quarter. But aside from that, the senior was clicking with his receivers. Stamps finished with five touchdown passes, Burdick reeled in three of them and Bordner the other two.
“The focus is a big thing for us,” Domser said. “We can do some things (offensively), but I’m proud of the team effort overall and excited for these guys.”
The moment of the game came late in the first half. Brewster was driving and had a chance to pull within a touchdown after driving into the Goats red zone. Chelan’s defense bowed up though and forced a turnover on downs with a little over a minute left in the half. Stamps then proceeded to carve up the Bears' secondary like a Christmas ham before finding Burdick wide open down the Bears sideline for a last-second touchdown to put Chelan back on top by 21.
The game was essentially over from there.
Brewster pulled back within 15 after Najera scored his second TD of the game, but Isaac Wilson stretched the lead back to three scores after returning an interception 69 yards. Stamps finished off his night with his fifth TD pass to Bordner before getting relieved by Wilson, the backup QB.
All in all, a great night for the Goats (1-0). Chelan heads to Okanogan next Friday to take on the 2B Bulldogs. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.