LEAVENWORTH — With waist-high snow banks still surrounding Cascade’s tennis courts and the threat of a storm teetering overhead, Chelan Head Coach Marty Rothlisberger had a newfound appreciation for Chelan’s current winter state.
“I’m now far less bitter,” he said.
The Goats were hardly hampered by the conditions, both the girls and boys beat the Kodiaks. The girls swept 5-0 but a couple of sets could have gone either way.
Chelan’s number-one and number-two singles, Arden Paglia and Zoey Sheffield, won their matches in straight sets. Their number-three single, Ellie McLemore, beat Cascade’s Cassidy Gillespie only after winning the first set in a drawn-out tiebreaker 8-6.
Chelan’s number-one doubles team, Olivia Strandberg and Caelan Rothlisberger won in straight sets without dropping a single game. The number-two doubles were another battle between Chelan’s Josie Garfoot and Irene Hernandez, and Cascade’s Hazel Eschen and Harper Baker. Chelan won the first set 6-1 but the last was a much narrower win after a 7-6 tiebreaker.
The Chelan girls are now 3-0 in the CTL, and of their last four team matches, they’ve won 18 of 20 individual matches.
The Chelan and Cascade boys had several tight competitions but Chelan edged one match better to win the day 3-2.
Chelan’s number-one single, Rylen Moody, beat Cascade’s Charley Lyons, one of the top singles players in the league, after three sets. Cascade’s number-two single, Blue Knutson, won his match in straight sets and Cascade’s Haakon Schiebler won the number-three singles match against Cray Silva after two tough sets. Schiebler won the first after a 7-6 tiebreaker and the last 6-4.
Chelan’s number-one doubles, Luke Christopherson and Sam Bordner, and number-two doubles team, Caleb and Tristan Sanderson, won their matches in straight sets.
The boys are also 3-0 in the CTL.
“Tonight’s win over the savvy, veteran Cascade lineup is a huge stepping stone for this group,” Rothlisberger said.
Chelan hosted Cashmere on Thursday at 4 p.m. Cascade plays at Quincy on Friday at 4 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone