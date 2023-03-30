LEAVENWORTH — With waist-high snow banks still surrounding Cascade’s tennis courts and the threat of a storm teetering overhead, Chelan Head Coach Marty Rothlisberger had a newfound appreciation for Chelan’s current winter state.

“I’m now far less bitter,” he said.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?