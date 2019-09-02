CHELAN – The 2019 season is an exciting one for the Goats as they move into a new era with a pair of sophomore quarterbacks working in tandem to lead the offense and a young core up front.
Both Gage Burdick and Reed Stamps, who have been in competition all offseason, will split time behind center.
“We’re still working on that competition and play both of them (but) they compliment each other pretty good,” head coach Travis Domser said Saturday after Chelan’s Jamboree. “They’ve got five weeks to get ready for league play, but (overall) I really like our attitude and enthusiasm.”
After weeks of practicing in the heat, the Goats got to hit someone else at their Jamboree against Okanogan and Lake Roosevelt this past Saturday. Domser was happy with how his boys competed as they get ready for Brewster Friday night.
“They are both good and (Lake Roosevelt) should win their league, their quarterback is probably one of the better ones in our area,” Domser said. “But we went toe-to-toe with them and Okanogan. Like everyone, we made mistakes, but I liked our effort and enthusiasm.”
Fortunately, both quarterbacks will be able to lean on a collection of seniors at skill positions, including running back Tobin Wier, and wideouts Christian Torres, Steven Williams and Kyle Jackson.
On defense, “JD Gonzalez is going to be a force at middle linebacker,” Domser said. “He’ll be a junior, but he is a tough kid that started all year as a sophomore and had a fantastic weight room and speed and agility (camp) over the summer.”
The Goats open up the season at Brewster before a trio of non-league games at home against Warden, South Whidbey and Granger. All of that leads up to Chelan’s first CTL game on the road against Okanogan, where the Goats will be looking for a little revenge after last years 14-12 defeat.
“We let one slip away, but we have to come into that game healthy and ready to go,” Domser said. “But Brewster is good and every week we have to prepare for the team that week. We’re excited for our home non-leaguers but we’re focused on Brewster right now.”
“I think this will be the year we get back in the mix. Everyone is good and I think Cascade might be the fastest team in the state and Omak is tough and Okanogan has it all. We have to be ready each week and get kids in the right spots.”
Of course, Domser would also like to bring home another Bronze Shoe with a victory over rival Cashmere, something Chelan hasn’t done since winning 35-21, Halloween night in 2014.
But like Domser said, they have a month to fine-tune things until they get to CTL play in October.