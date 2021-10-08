CHELAN — Defensively, the Goats had the same issues as last week: the front seven couldn’t stop a nosebleed. The offense just wasn’t able to dig them out this time.
Omak completely dominated Chelan in the trenches and flattened the Goats in the second half to win 40-19 Friday night at Sargent Field.
“That’s a tough one,” head coach Travis Domser said after the loss. “I’m proud of our kids for sticking in there (but) we have to make more stops and can’t turn the ball over. Omak is big and physical and they’re good in the weight room, they proved that tonight.
"We have our bye week next week though, we have to get back to work and fix some things defensively. The good thing is that there is a lot of season left.”
Chelan was able to hang with Omak in the first half and went into the locker room tied at 12-12 following a pair of TD passes from senior Reed Stamps to Gage Burdick and Quin McLaren. But after the 20-minute halftime for Homecoming, Omak was the better team.
The second half was a bit of a nightmare for the Goats.
The Pioneers forced three turnovers, controlled time of possession and ran the ball right down Chelan’s throat. The Pioneers scored on just five plays (all runs) on their first drive of the second half. The Goats had no answer for running back Kessler Fjellman, who rushed for over 150 yards and four TDs.
After Fjellman punched in a seven-yard touchdown — and the 2-point conversion — to give Omak an eight-point lead, the Goats coughed up the ball on the ensuing drive, setting up the Pioneers in good field position. The Pioneers scored a few plays later on a 15-yard run up the middle from Fjellman to go up 14.
Chelan then turned the ball over again on its next drive after Stamps tossed a pick to Fjellman over the middle. Omak capitalized, scoring its third TD of the quarter on a 12-yard pass from Beau Sackman to Jonathan Stenberg.
What had been a razor-thin game at half quickly turned into a rout in the third quarter.
Give the Goats credit though, they kept fighting offensively. After Fjellman scored his fourth TD of the night, Stamps marched the Goats down the field with a well-executed drive and flung a nice 46-yard pass to Burdick down the sideline that set up a four-yard TD run by Ryan Allen.
Chelan then recovered an onside kick, giving the sideline some life with six minutes left in the game. But Omak’s Xavier Devereaux squashed any chance of a comeback after stepping in front of Burdick and picking off Stamps on a deep ball down the Goats’ sideline.
Omak essentially ran out the clock from there.
Fortunately for the Goats, they have a bye next week and then take on Quincy before the Bronze Shoe in three weeks. There’s some work to do, but Chelan has the time to do it.
“We have some personnel issues and some things to clean up,” Domser said. “We have to make square tackles, create turnovers and we can’t turn the ball over. We’re good enough offensively to score more than we did and defensively we hung around in the first half. In the second half, they got in their two-back (system) and got to us. We couldn’t get it fixed, but everything is fixable. In the CTL, who knows what will happen, we just have to get to the next game and get better.”