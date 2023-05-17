QUINCY — On Thursday and Saturday, the Caribou Trail League tennis championship was held at Quincy High School. A league title wasn’t the only thing on the line for the boys, a high enough finish would qualify them for the district 1A/2B/1B tournament. This would act as the de facto district tournament for the girls before a loser-out crossover match with the Northeast 1A League.

The competition wasn’t the only difficult element as every athlete had to battle the scolding sun and gusty winds — cramping and injuries were not an uncommon occurrence.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?