CHELAN — The Goats hosted Cascade at the Lake Chelan Golf Course on Thursday and after fighting through cold, cloudy, and wet conditions, the Chelan boys and girls golfers came away with the lowest accumulative team scores.
The Chelan boys finished with a team score of 387 and Cascade finished with 422.
For Chelan, Carson Clinton shot an 87, Rocco Domser, an 8th-grader, shot a 98, Grant Coonrod shot a 100, John Ludwig shot a 102, and Chase Woodley shot a 106. But the top score, 74, went to Manson’s lone golfer, Wyatt Winters, another 8th-grader who has been practicing with Chelan this year.
For Cascade, Gavin Pulse led by scoring a 100, Ashton Lapinski and Hunter Stutzman followed by scoring a 104, Jones Duncan had a 114, Braeden Parton had a 117, and Scott Lindsay had a 119.
The Chelan girls finished with a team score of 467 and Cascade finished with 514.
For Chelan, Arabelle Finch scored a personal best of 93, Kira Sandoval followed with 112, Malie Benson had 119, and Tania Palestino finished with 143.
For Cascade, Zoe Boggs led with a 105, Rayen Blue had a 118, Baylee Unger had a 125, and Maddy Black finished with a 166.
Chelan competes at Omak on Monday at 2 p.m. Cascade hosts Quincy on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
