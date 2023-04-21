CHELAN — The Goats hosted Cascade at the Lake Chelan Golf Course on Thursday and after fighting through cold, cloudy, and wet conditions, the Chelan boys and girls golfers came away with the lowest accumulative team scores.

The Chelan boys finished with a team score of 387 and Cascade finished with 422.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

