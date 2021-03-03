CHELAN — There wasn’t much to knit-pick about Chelan’s performance in their home opener Wednesday night against Moses Lake.
The Goats flat-out dominated.
Chelan (3-0) swept Moses Lake (0-2) and held the Chiefs under 10 points in each set, winning 25-9, 25-9 and 25-8. Senior Elly Collins paced the goats with 16 kills, two blocks and five digs. Sophomore Olivia Strandberg chipped in nine kills and a pair of blocks and freshman Sasha Dandridge had seven kills and four aces.
“We have dominant hitters across the board, but I’m really happy with how (Strandberg and Dandridge) are fitting in, especially Sasha. Making varsity in her freshman year with this group is really impressive,” Chelan head coach Jenifer Rainville said after the win.
The Goats scored eight of the first 12 points before going on an eight-point run to put the Chiefs away early in the first set. At one point, Sandridge smashed four straight aces, forcing an early time out from Moses Lake. Chelan cruised to a 16-point win in the set.
That momentum carried over into the second set as Chelan opened with 11-straight points. A few of those points had good rallies, but eventually, Goats’ setter Ally Williams would float the ball outside to Collins, Strandberg or Dandridge and they’d hammer a kill past a wave of diving arms.
Chelan built a 21-6 lead before closing Moses Lake out to earn another 16-point win. Collins led the Goats with six kills in the set.
The Chiefs scored the opening two points of the third set, but the Goats found their groove and then won 18 of the next 20. Nearly every serve was pin-point — in total, the Goats had 12 aces. They shared the ball and made very little service or attacking errors.
Of course, Rainville wouldn’t go as far as saying the girls’ performance was flawless — a general no-no for coaches. There are always areas for improvement.
“We definitely have some things to work on,” she said.
Either way, the Goats have not lost a step since their 2019 state title. This group would definitely have a chance to repeat, it’s just unfortunate they won’t get the chance.
“I feel bad for my three seniors (AJ Gueller, Katie Rainville and Collins) who have been on varsity since they were freshmen and been to state all three years. It’s just too bad they won’t get a chance to repeat and play Kings, Freeman or Lakeside (9 Mile). They definitely could.”
Instead, the Goats will get nine more games. Their next two are on Saturday against Omak and Cascade.
“It’ll be our first league match, so we’re looking forward to that,” Rainville said.
First serve against Omak is at 10:30 a.m., and 6:30 p.m., against Cascade.
Statistics: Chelan — Elly Collins (16 kills, 2 blocks, 5 digs, ace), Olivia Strandberg (9 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs, ace) Sasha Dandridge (7 kills, dig, 4 aces), Katie Rainville (4 kills, 4 blocks, dig, 2 aces), AJ Gueller (3 kills, 4 blocks, 3 digs), Ally Williams (block, 33 assists, 2 aces), Morgyn Harrison (8 digs, 2 aces).