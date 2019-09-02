CHELAN – The Goats were nearly flawless in their 2018 regular season campaign, dropping only six sets all season and losing only one match – in a road non-league contest against Freeman.
Chelan even swept rival Cascade for the first time since 2011.
Unfortunately, Chelan drew the eventual state-champion Lynden Christian Lyncs in the first round of the state tournament. The Goats took the Lyncs to five sets, but they were unable to close it out in the end.
That would be Chelan’s last loss of the season though as the Goats rattled off three straight wins (all without dropping a set) to earn seventh place.
With the departure of only two seniors, the Goats are bringing back nearly the entire unit that brought them to state and are looking to compete for a state title.
“We have so many returners and I’m excited, we have quite a bit of offensive power hitters,” head coach Jenifer Rainville said last week. “Having a majority of the team coming back and then adding the two new girls, who all played together on their club and sand team, (we) have a tremendous amount of team chemistry.”
Though one of the Goats will be without one of their best outside hitters from last season – Lexie Gleasman, who will be pounding kills for the University of Montana – Elly Collins will slide in opposite senior Emma McLaren. Both should run up the kills-tally.
While the CTL isn’t exactly as strong as it once was, the Goats have a difficult non-league schedule, with matches against Freeman, Brewster, Zillah, Connell, Kiona Benton, Lakeside (9 mile) and Wenatchee, who they open up against on Thursday, September 12.
“We’re excited and we love matching up with big schools,” Rainville said. “We play up in the 2A, 3A and 4A tournament at the SunDome and at the Sheridan Classic in Spokane. We love the big competition and it helps to put the girls in situations where we can see where we need to work in tighter games.”
Coach Rainville likes this team, and frankly barring something crazy, the Goats will be CTL champions once again in November.
“We play so well together and feed off each other they are really a great group of girls,” Rainville said. “They are very unselfish.”
First serve next Thursday against Wenatchee is at 6:35 p.m.