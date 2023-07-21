220906-newslocal-surfcupgallery 01.jpg (copy)

Enjoying the greatest river wave in the world, 24 surfers from the USA and Europe competing in the Continental Surf Cup will showcase their talents at Lakeside Surf in Chelan, seen here in this 2022 file photo, for at least the next five years.

 World photo/Loren Benoit

CHELAN — The international home for the battle of continental supremacy in river surfing will be at Lakeside Surf in Chelan for at least the next 5 years. Team USA and Team Europe will converge on Labor Day weekend each of the next 5 years to battle for the Continental Surf Cup, $11,000 in prize money and a spot on the podium as one of the top river surfers in the world.

After the brand-new team format tournament exceeded expectations last year, tournament hosts Lakeside Surf and Citywave International are excited about their long-term plan to build off the momentum of the inaugural event that saw capacity crowds, stoked surfers, and high-performance surfing from surfers from all around the world.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?