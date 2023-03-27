CHELAN — For the first time in this century, the Chelan and Manson tennis programs competed against one another. Manson’s program hasn’t been around as long as Chelan’s but has been established long enough for their seniors to have experience.
“The Manson boys team is the best B tennis team I've ever seen in my 20-plus years,” said Chelan Head Coach Marty Rothlisberger.
The Manson boys beat Chelan 3-2.
Manson’s number-one single, Ben Cullison, who has district and state tournament experience, beat Rylen Moody of Chelan. Moody won the first set 6-2, but lost the last two 6-2 and then 6-4.
Manson’s number-two single, Rex Torgeson, who also has tournament experience, beat Chelan’s Wade Sanderson in straight sets. Chelan got their only boys' singles win after three tight sets in their number-three singles match.
Chelan’s Cray Silva lost to Manson’s Eli Willard in the first set to a tie-breaker 7-6. Silva won the second 6-4 and the last in another tie-breaker 7-5.
“It was a gutsy win in a breakout singles match for Cray,” Rothlisberger said.
Chelan’s number-one doubles, Sam Bordner and Luke Christopherson, got their second win after beating Manson’s Cavan Willard and Ben Rasmusson in the first set 7-5 and third 6-4. Manson won the second set 6-2.
Manson’s number-two doubles team, Sam Richmond and Jude Petersen won the match in straight sets 6-4 and 6-2, to seal their team’s win.
The Chelan girls won 4-1.
The Chelan singles players, Liv Strandberg and Caelan Rothlisberger won their matches in straight sets. Manson’s number-three single, Destiny Lopez, won her match after two sets when her Chelan opponent had to stop because of injury.
Chelan’s number-one, Arden Paglia and Piper Grossberg, and number-two team, Josie Garfoot and Ellie McLemore, each won their matches in straight sets.
“I'm very, very proud of their toughness and tenacity,” Rothlisberger said.
Chelan plays at Cascade on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Manson hosts Liberty Bell on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone