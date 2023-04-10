OKANOGAN — It’s hard to predict how you will respond after a 7-run shutout loss in the opener of a doubleheader on the road. Chelan baseball found that out on Saturday when reciprocated with a 9-6 win over the Okanogan Bulldogs, splitting the afternoon.

The Goats struggled at the plate in the first game. Only Rylan Cody would finish the game with a hit for Chelan. Pitching, by Kellen Reinhart, kept the game from getting too out of hand.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

