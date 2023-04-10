OKANOGAN — It’s hard to predict how you will respond after a 7-run shutout loss in the opener of a doubleheader on the road. Chelan baseball found that out on Saturday when reciprocated with a 9-6 win over the Okanogan Bulldogs, splitting the afternoon.
The Goats struggled at the plate in the first game. Only Rylan Cody would finish the game with a hit for Chelan. Pitching, by Kellen Reinhart, kept the game from getting too out of hand.
Though Chelan struggled with defensive errors in the second game, outstanding pitching from Braiden Boyd, who finished with 13 strikeouts, one walk, and gave up only two hits in four innings, reinvigorated the Goats.
Their bats finally connected with the ball, amassing 13 hits to score nine runs.
Boyd led Chelan and finished with three hits. Tanner Orestad, Lukas Hollenbeck, and Austin McCardle all finished with two hits.
The early win rights Okanogan’s ship after they were swept by Brewster in a doubleheader last week. The late win nourishes a 3-game drought for Chelan after losses to Cashmere, Brewster and Okanogan.
Chelan improves their record to 5-5. Okanogan is now 5-8.
Chelan plays at Omak on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Okanogan plays at Tonasket on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
