OMAK — Though the Chelan Mountain Goats swept the Omak Pioneers on their home tennis courts Thursday night, many matches were long and drug out, and players from each team formed successful comebacks.
“It was an exciting night of tennis,” Chelan Head Coach Marty Rothlisberger said. “We played until we ran out of daylight.”
The Chelan girls beat Omak 4-1. They swept at singles and Chelan’s Arden Paglia and Ellie McLemore won their matches in straight sets 6-0. The number-two singles match between Chelan’s Piper Grossber and Omak’s Grace Worden was more competitive but Grossber won the first set 6-3 and the last 6-1.
Chelan’s number-two doubles team, Josie Garfoot and Candice Ducrocq won their match in straight sets 6-2 but the number-one match was more of a battle.
Omak’s Finley Sackman and Paityn Richter lost the first set to Chelan’s Liv Strandberg and Caelan Rothlisberger but won the second in a tiebreaker and the last 6-2.
The Chelan boys beat Omak 4-1. Chelan’s number-one single, Noah Rose, won his match 6-3 then 6-1. The number-two singles match between Chelan’s Luke Christopherson and Omak’s Mason Stenberg began a little differently.
Stenberg won the first set 6-3 but Christopherson rallied and won the second set 6-0 and the last 6-2.
The number-three singles match was similar. Chelan’s Sam Bordner beat Omak’s Troy Oliver but only after Oliver won the first set 6-2. Bordner won the last two 6-2 then 6-4.
Omak’s number-one doubles team, Beau Sackman and Jonathon Kirk beat Chelan, but the Goat’s number-two doubles team, Caleb Sanderson and Tristan Sanderson returned the favor.
