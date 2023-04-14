QUINCY — Chelan’s group of boys and girls tennis players kept their Caribou Trail League undefeated streak going after squaring off with the Quincy Jackrabbits, who hosted the Goats on Thursday.
QUINCY — Chelan’s group of boys and girls tennis players kept their Caribou Trail League undefeated streak going after squaring off with the Quincy Jackrabbits, who hosted the Goats on Thursday.
The Chelan girls swept Quincy 5-0.
Chelan’s number-one single, Arden Paglia, No. 2 single, Piper Grossberg, and number-three single, Maya Cowan, all won their matches in straight sets.
The doubles matches were also won in straight sets but Quincy made them more competitive.
Chelan’s No. 1 doubles team, Liv Strandberg and Caelan Rothlisberger beat Quincy’s Vanessa Quintero and Ashley Garcia but not without Quincy winning a game in each set.
Chelan’s No. 2 doubles team, Ellie McLemore and Josie Garfoot, beat Quincy’s Lydia Guttierez and Carol Duenas 6-1 in the first set and 6-2 in the second.
The Chelan girls improve their record to 5-0 in the CTL and 7-1 overall.
The Chelan boys beat Quincy 4-1.
Chelan’s No. 1 single, Rylen Moody, beat Quincy’s Harrison Hyer but only after losing the first set 4-6. He won the second 6-1 and the last after a tight tiebreaker.
“Entertaining match,” Chelan head coach Marty Rothlisberger said. “Both players performed very well and Rylen continues to be clutch at the end of close matches.”
The No. 2 singles match, between Quincy’s Isaac Dearie and Chelan’s Luke Christopherson, was another close competition. Christopherson won the first set 2-6 but Dearie rallied in the second, 6-1, and won the third after a tiebreaker which accounted for Quincy’s only win of the day.
Chelan’s No. 3 single, Cray Silva, won in straight sets but only after a difficult second set, 6-4, against Quincy’s Robert Bensch.
The No. 1 and No. 2 doubles matches were also won in straight sets. Wade Sanderson and Sam Bordner won the No. 1 match and Caleb and Tristan Sanderson won the No. 2 match.
“That 4-1 team score on the boys' side is very deceiving,” Rothlisberger said. “All three singles matches were a virtual dead heat and could have gone either way.”
The Chelan boys improve their league record to 5-0. They are 6-2 overall.
Chelan hosts Omak on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157
World sports writer
