CASHMERE – The Chelan High School boys and girls tennis teams kept their undefeated Caribou Trail League winning streak alive after several close matches against their host opponent, Cashmere, but just barely.

“We did not play our best tennis tonight,” said Chelan head coach Marty Rothlisberger. “Credit to Cashmere for their massive improvements. Chelan was very fortunate to escape with victories tonight."



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

