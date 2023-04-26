CASHMERE – The Chelan High School boys and girls tennis teams kept their undefeated Caribou Trail League winning streak alive after several close matches against their host opponent, Cashmere, but just barely.
“We did not play our best tennis tonight,” said Chelan head coach Marty Rothlisberger. “Credit to Cashmere for their massive improvements. Chelan was very fortunate to escape with victories tonight."
For the girls, Chelan beat Cashmere 3-2.
Faith Kert won the No. 1 singles match in straight sets for Cashmere. Chelan’s Piper Grossberg returned the favor in the No. 2 singles match. Maya Cowan won the No. 3 singles match in straight sets but only after winning a difficult tiebreaker to open the match.
Cashmere and Chelan split the two competitive doubles matches. Cashmere’s Reese Westlund and Sydney Young won the No. 1 doubles match against Chelan’s Liv Strandberg and Caelan Rothlisberger but only after trading dominant sets and winning a close third set tiebreaker.
Chelan won the No. 2 doubles match with Josie Garfoot and Ellie McLemore. After losing the first set to Cashmere’s Elle Seidensticker and Izzy Hansch, they rallied to win the last two.
“This girls' matchup could not have been more even,” Rothlisberger said.
The Chelan boys edged Cashmere by a wider margin but the matches were no less competitive, 4-1.
The No. 1 singles match was won by JJ Groner for Cashmere, who won the match in straight sets after being taken to a tiebreaker in set two. Chelan’s Sam Bordner won the No. 2 singles match in straight sets after a tight tiebreaker to begin the match. The No. 3 singles match, though shortened due to waning daylight in the third set, was won by Chelan’s Cray Silva after winning the initial tiebreaker and dropping the second to Cashmere’s Spencer Boyd.
Chelan swept the doubles matches. The No. 1 doubles match was won in straight sets by Luke Christopherson and Wade Sanderson but the No. 2 doubles match was only won after Chelan’s Caleb Sanderson and Ian Garfoot dropped the opening set to Josh Dotson and Seth Martin. They rallied to win the last two sets decisively.
Chelan and Cashmere will compete at the 76th Annual Inland Empire tournament on Friday and Saturday in Spokane.
