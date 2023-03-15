EPHRATA — Only a year ago, 2A Ephrata made a clean sweep of 1A Chelan girls and boys tennis by posting a team score of 5-0 in each group. That did little to bother either team, as the Goats and Tigers went on to win the Caribou Trail League and Central Washington Athletic Conference, respectively.
“This was an important measuring stick for where we would stand,” Chelan Head Coach Marty Rothlisberger said. “The results are promising.”
The Chelan boys beat Ephrata 3-2.
Ephrata’s Josh Mullings beat Chelan’s Rylen Moody in two sets 6-0 and 6-3. Chelan’s Luke Christopherson beat Ephrata’s Jaxon Whetstone in two sets 6-1 and 6-0.
For doubles, Ephrata’s Van Heusden and Addink beat Chelan’s Sam Border and Cray Silva in two sets, scoring 6-2 each. Chelan’s Tristan and Wade Sanderson beat Ephrata’s Powell Ahmann and Bowen Summers in two sets 6-4 and 6-3. Chelan’s Ian Garfoot and Caleb Sanderson beat Ephrata’s Jacob Wolther and Alex Adams in two sets 6-4 and 6-3.
“I was especially impressed with how each of our lineups improved between sets,” Rothlisberger said.
The Chelan girls nearly did the same, but Ephrata won 3-2.
For singles, Ephrata’s Lexie Diem, who has state tournament experience, beat Chelan’s Caelan Rothlisberger in two sets 6-0 and 6-2. Chelan’s Maya Cowan beat Ephrata’s Emily Pugh in two sets 6-0 and 6-2.
For doubles, Chelan’s Arden Paglia and Piper Grossberg beat Ephrata’s Kacie Shannon and Addie Mills in two sets 6-1 and 7-6. Ephrata’s Molly Evenson and Sienna Addink beat Chelan’s Ellie McLemore and Josie Garfoot with a 6-3 score in each set. Ephrata’s Chloe Ho and Erika Morford beat Chelan’s Irene Hernandez and Candice Ducrocq in two sets 6-3 and 6-2.
“We came up a hair short,” Rothlisberger said. “But it was still a large improvement.”
