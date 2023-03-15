EPHRATA — Only a year ago, 2A Ephrata made a clean sweep of 1A Chelan girls and boys tennis by posting a team score of 5-0 in each group. That did little to bother either team, as the Goats and Tigers went on to win the Caribou Trail League and Central Washington Athletic Conference, respectively.

“This was an important measuring stick for where we would stand,” Chelan Head Coach Marty Rothlisberger said. “The results are promising.”



