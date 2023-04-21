CHELAN — The Goats kept their Caribou Trail League undefeated streak going after hosting the Cascade Kodiaks and sweeping nearly all matches on Thursday.
The Chelan girls (7-0) swept all matches, 5-0, in straight sets having never given up more than two games to do so.
Chelan’s No. 1 single, Arden Paglia, and No. 2 single, Piper Grossberg, won their matches in straight sets. Maya Cowan won the No. 3 singles match by default.
Chelan’s No. 1 doubles team, Liv Strandberg and Caelan Rothlisberger, and No. 2 doubles team, Ellie McLemore and Josie Garfoot, also won their matches in straight sets.
The Chelan boys (7-0) swept all but one match, 3-1.
Chelan’s No. 1 single, Rylen Moody, won his match in straight sets but the No. 2 singles match went decisively to Cascade’s Charley Lyons in straight sets, giving up only one game in each set to Chelan.
Cray Silva won the No. 3 singles match for Chelan in straight sets but the No. 1 doubles match was a nail-biter. Chelan’s Luke Christopherson and Wade Sanderson narrowly beat Cascade’s Blue Knutson and Jonas Johnson after an initial tiebreaker and a close second set, 6-4.
The No. 2 doubles match was rained out. Jasper Bard and Caden Peterson won a first-set tiebreaker but before the second set could finish they were rained out. Caleb and Tristan Sanderson were leading the set, 4-3.
Chelan hosts Moses Lake on Saturday at 11 a.m. Cascade hosts Quincy Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone