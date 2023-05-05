OKANOGAN — In their last regular season tennis matches of the season, Chelan High School’s sweep of Okanogan in a non-league matchup Thursday will likely bolster their momentum going into the district playoffs.

The Chelan (13-1) girls beat Okanogan, 4-1.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?