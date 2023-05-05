OKANOGAN — In their last regular season tennis matches of the season, Chelan High School’s sweep of Okanogan in a non-league matchup Thursday will likely bolster their momentum going into the district playoffs.
The Chelan (13-1) girls beat Okanogan, 4-1.
Okanogan’s Liberty Linklater won the No. 1 singles match in straight sets. She was responsible for the Bulldog’s only girls’ win. Chelan’s No. 2 single, Josie Garfoot, and No. 3 single, Candice Ducrocq each won their matches in straight sets.
The doubles matches were handled similarly. Chelan’s No. 1 doubles team, Piper Grossberg and Maya Cowan and No. 2 doubles team, Liv Strandberg and Caelan Rothlisberger each won their matches in straight sets.
“We rested a couple of key players today in preparation for the postseason,” said Chelan head coach Marty Rothlisberger. “That created a few great singles matchups that were beneficial for both teams.”
The Chelan girls’ only loss this season was to the undefeated 2A Ephrata Tigers, 3-2.
“That's about as good as it gets,” Rothlisberger said.
The Chelan boys (11-3) yielded a similar result, beating Okanogan, 4-1.
Owen Painter won the No. 1 singles match in straight sets after a tight second set with Chelan’s Luke Christopherson. Sam Bordner won the No. 2 singles match for Chelan after two close sets against Tyler Marshall.
”This was the marquee matchup of the evening,” Rothlisberger said. “The margin being razor thin from start to finish.”
Chelan’s Cray Silva won the No. 3 singles match in straight sets.
Chelan’s No. 1 doubles team, Wade and Tristan Sanderson, and No. 2 doubles team, Ian Garfoot and Sawyer Jeffries each won their matches in straight sets.
The Caribou Trail League begins district playoffs in Quincy on Thursday at 1 p.m.
