CHELAN – The Goats cross country team might not be as loaded as they have been in year’s past, but they will have another strong team with a bevy of runners returning for another season.
“We got a number of kids coming back on both the girls and boys team,” head coach Mark Anderson, who has been leading the team for over 35 years, said last week. “It’s a mixed bag of seniors and juniors but the majority will be lower classmen.”
The Goats will be led this season by state veterans, Christopher Knight, Teegan Silva and Mireya Garibay.
“Those will be the runners that I’m leaning on,” Anderson said.
With sports all a week ahead of last season, practice for the Goats began this past Monday. Chelan still has two weeks to prepare for their first meet of the season at the Highlander Invitational on Saturday, September 14.
Until then, Anderson is hoping to build up his runners endurance and establish a basepoint for interval work the rest of the season.
“It’s too early to tell who is going to run well, but we had a lot of athletes who are coming back that ran solid track times,” Anderson said. “I think those kids – Logan Lemmings and Ella Polley come to mind – certainly have the ability to move upwards and the potential to be very good.”
The Goats open their cross country season at the Highlander Invitational next Saturday and then have two weeks to get ready for the Kings Cross Invitational and the Chelan Invite on Saturday, September 28 and Tuesday, October 1.