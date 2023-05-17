NINE MILE FALLS — Saturday afternoon, in a loser-out Caribou Trail League/Northeast 1A League crossover game, the Chelan High School baseball team knew their only chance at a state berth was through their host — the Lakeside Eagles of Nine Mile Falls.
Chelan (15-8) earned their fourth consecutive trip to the state tournament but only after sealing the game in extra innings, 2-0.
Lakeside (11-13) and Chelan held a scoreless game through seven innings of play, forcing an eighth inning. That’s when the stars aligned for the Goats. The bases were loaded after an Austin McCardle hit. Then Tate Sandoval, in a clutch moment, cracked a line drive, providing enough time and space for Chelan to earn the winning run, 1-0.
Lukas Hollenbeck’s sacrificial fly in his next at-bat put the game out of reach with a second run, 2-0.
But what kept the game a stalemate and who defended their thin lead was Chelan’s left-arm powerhouse on the mound — Braiden Boyd. He threw a complete game, all eight innings, striking out 18 batters without a single walk. He sealed their state berth with two strikeouts in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Chelan plays Klahowya Secondary School (Silverdale) at Foss High School (Tacoma) in the state tournament opening round on Saturday at 10 a.m.
