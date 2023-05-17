NINE MILE FALLS — Saturday afternoon, in a loser-out Caribou Trail League/Northeast 1A League crossover game, the Chelan High School baseball team knew their only chance at a state berth was through their host — the Lakeside Eagles of Nine Mile Falls.

Chelan (15-8) earned their fourth consecutive trip to the state tournament but only after sealing the game in extra innings, 2-0.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

