BREWSTER — The winds were blustery Wednesday afternoon at Gamble Sands — as they often are — as nine of the regions’ golf teams converged on the renowned links-style course situated just off the Columbia River.
For some golfers, this was their first 18-hole high school tournament. Combine that with the difficult conditions that Gamble naturally yields, and there are generally some high scorecards at the end of the round.
Just eight of the 42 boys broke 90 and only Jacob Rawley (Ephrata) was able to shoot in the 70's after carding a tournament-leading 78. Wenatchee’s Jackson Bishop (87) and Carson Huffaker (82) placed in the top-five — with Huffaker finishing second – and Max Yount (90) finished T-9.
Chelan’s Miles Grossberg (88) and Joey Gaspar (84) finished T-6 and third, respectively. Cascade’s Isaac Cortes shot a 90 for T-9. And Eastmont’s Quinton Ward (92), Andrew Hobson (92) and Andrew Pope (93) rounded out the top-15.
Ephrata won as a team, shooting a combined score of 353, Wenatchee finished second with a 360 and Eastmont third with a 373.
“It was a long day,” Eastmont head boys coach Spencer Ellis said during the drive home. The rounds lasted more than six hours. “The weather cooperated for the most part but it was blowing 20-30 mph steady. Overall, it was a good day though. We have a young team and it wasn’t too bad for our first tournament of the year. There’s no time to rest though, we have a match down in Ephrata tomorrow.”
For the girls, only Omak’s Halle Richter (98) and Ephrata’s Payton Hagy (94) broke 100. But Wenatchee had four girls finish third-sixth: Presley Nelson (100), Ashleigh Willoughby (102), MacKenzie Kleyn (107) and Lilli Moubray (110). Eastmont’s Ivy Christensen shot a 110 and Chelan freshman Arabelle Finch shot a 124.
“Our scores were a little higher than they were in Quincy considering we had two 77’s but Colockum Ridge is a little easier,” Chelan head coach Kirk Einspahr said. “I was still happy with Joey coming in with an 84 and Miles coming back after carding an eight on the third hole. On the girls' side, we are such an inexperienced team with only two varsity players, one of whom (Elly Collins) normally does track but decided to come out for golf this year. We’re happy to have her.”
The Goats and the other CTL teams that compete at Quincy on Tuesday will have the rest of the week to practice. Chelan is hosting a POD match at the Lake Chelan Municipal Golf Course next Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.