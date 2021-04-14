World photo/Don Seabrook Miles Grossberg, Chelan, hits a shot out of the sand along the fifth fairway at Gamble Sands near Brewster Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Strong winds made playing difficult on the exposed course during the Gamble Sands Invitational high school tournament.
World photo/Don Seabrook Carson Huffaker with Wenatchee High School, tries to direct his putt on the par three, fourth hole during the Gamble Sands Invitational golf tournament Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
World photo/Don Seabrook Miles Grossberg, Chelan, hits a shot out of the sand along the fifth fairway at Gamble Sands near Brewster Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Strong winds made playing difficult on the exposed course during the Gamble Sands Invitational high school tournament.
World photo/Don Seabrook Carson Huffaker with Wenatchee High School, tries to direct his putt on the par three, fourth hole during the Gamble Sands Invitational golf tournament Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
BREWSTER — The winds were blustery Wednesday afternoon at Gamble Sands — as they often are — as nine of the regions’ golf teams converged on the renowned links-style course situated just off the Columbia River.
For some golfers, this was their first 18-hole high school tournament. Combine that with the difficult conditions that Gamble naturally yields, and there are generally some high scorecards at the end of the round.
World photo/Don Seabrook Carson Huffaker with Wenatchee High School, tries to direct his putt on the par three, fourth hole during the Gamble Sands Invitational golf tournament Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
World photo/Don Seabrook Miles Grossberg, Chelan, hits a shot out of the sand along the fifth fairway at Gamble Sands near Brewster Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Strong winds made playing difficult on the exposed course during the Gamble Sands Invitational high school tournament.
World photo/Don Seabrook The Cascade Mountain Range creates a scenic background for high school golfers on the fifth hole tee box at Gamble Sands Golf Course near Brewster Wednesday, April 14, 2021. From left, Joseph Gasper, Chelan, watches Isaac Cortes, Cascade, drive the ball. Nate Gonzalez, Quincy, and Carson Huffaker, Wenatchee also keep an eye on the ball. They are playing in the Gamble Sands Invitational golf tournament. For more on the story, see today's sports section on page B1 and a photo gallery at wenatcheeworld.com.
World photo/Don Seabrook Carson Huffaker with Wenatchee High School, tries to direct his putt on the par three, fourth hole during the Gamble Sands Invitational golf tournament Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
World photo/Don Seabrook Miles Grossberg, Chelan, hits a shot out of the sand along the fifth fairway at Gamble Sands near Brewster Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Strong winds made playing difficult on the exposed course during the Gamble Sands Invitational high school tournament.
World photo/Don Seabrook The Cascade Mountain Range creates a scenic background for high school golfers on the fifth hole tee box at Gamble Sands Golf Course near Brewster Wednesday, April 14, 2021. From left, Joseph Gasper, Chelan, watches Isaac Cortes, Cascade, drive the ball. Nate Gonzalez, Quincy, and Carson Huffaker, Wenatchee also keep an eye on the ball. They are playing in the Gamble Sands Invitational golf tournament. For more on the story, see today's sports section on page B1 and a photo gallery at wenatcheeworld.com.
Just eight of the 42 boys broke 90 and only Jacob Rawley (Ephrata) was able to shoot in the 70's after carding a tournament-leading 78. Wenatchee’s Jackson Bishop (87) and Carson Huffaker (82) placed in the top-five — with Huffaker finishing second – and Max Yount (90) finished T-9.
Chelan’s Miles Grossberg (88) and Joey Gasper (84) finished T-6 and third, respectively. Cascade’s Isaac Cortes shot a 90 for T-9. And Eastmont’s Quinton Ward (92), Andrew Hobson (92) and Andrew Pope (93) rounded out the top-15.
Ephrata won as a team, shooting a combined score of 353, Wenatchee finished second with a 360 and Eastmont third with a 373.
“It was a long day,” Eastmont head boys coach Spencer Ellis said during the drive home. The rounds lasted more than six hours. “The weather cooperated for the most part but it was blowing 20-30 mph steady. Overall, it was a good day though. We have a young team and it wasn’t too bad for our first tournament of the year. There’s no time to rest though, we have a match down in Ephrata tomorrow.”
For the girls, only Omak’s Halle Richter (98) and Ephrata’s Payton Hagy (94) broke 100. But Wenatchee had four girls finish third-sixth: Presley Nelson (100), Ashleigh Willoughby (102), MacKenzie Kleyn (107) and Lilli Moubray (110). Eastmont’s Ivy Christensen shot a 110 and Chelan freshman Arabelle Finch shot a 124.
“Our scores were a little higher than they were in Quincy considering we had two 77’s but Colockum Ridge is a little easier,” Chelan head coach Kirk Einspahr said. “I was still happy with Joey coming in with an 84 and Miles coming back after carding an eight on the third hole. On the girls' side, we are such an inexperienced team with only two varsity players, one of whom (Elly Collins) normally does track but decided to come out for golf this year. We’re happy to have her.”
The Goats and the other CTL teams that compete at Quincy on Tuesday will have the rest of the week to practice. Chelan is hosting a POD match at the Lake Chelan Municipal Golf Course next Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.
Zach Johnson is a 28-year-old sportswriter from Lakewood, Colorado. When he's not covering local sporting events you can find him carding birdies at many of the state's public golf courses, biking the Apple Capital Loop Trail, or skiing Mission Ridge.