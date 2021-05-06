CHELAN — The Goats had one of their best days on the golf course all season Thursday as senior Miles Grossberg shot a crisp 1-under 71 and the Chelan boys combined for a 336 at the Lake Chelan Municipal Golf Course.
“The home course advantage sure seemed to help today as all of our varsity golfers shot under 100,” head coach Kirk Einspahr said. “Our girl's team was missing three of its five players, but that allowed senior Lana Fielding to have her moment in the sun and play in the number one varsity position.”
Junior Joey Gasper came in with a solid 81, the second-lowest score of the afternoon, JD Gonzalez shot a 90 and Jagjot Dhaliwal shot a 94. Freshman Duke Nordby and junior Decker Marlin both shot a 97 and 98, respectively. Only the top four scores are combined for the overall.
Cascade’s Isaac Cortes shot a team-low 87 and Quincy’s Connor Morgan finished with an 89. Only two other golfers broke 100: Jeremy Sickles (94) and Nate Gonzalez (97).
Only the regional championship is left for the area’s golf teams. Both girls and boys will be playing at Lakeview Golf Course in Soap Lake but the girls will tee off on Tuesday while the boys play Thursday. Start times for both matches is at 10 a.m.