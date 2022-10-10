Patrick Mahomes tossed four touchdown passes, all to Travis Kelce. The Chiefs fell behind 17-0 but fought back in the second half. Arrowhead fans booed referee Carl Cheffers with all their gusto after he called a roughing the passer penalty on Chris Jones.
But in the end, the Chiefs' defense held the Raiders, who were desperately trying to drive into field goal range. The Chiefs improved to 4-1, the Raiders fell to 1-4.
Only once in his career has Travis Kelce caught three touchdown passes in a game, and that was in the Division Round playoff victory over the Houston Texans in 2019. Monday was his first four-score game, and that matches a Chiefs record set by Frank Jackson in 1964.
The Patrick Mahomes-to-Kelce connection in the red zone was unstoppable. Kelce now has a touchdown in four of the Chiefs' five games and six for the season.
Next: The Chiefs play host to the Buffalo Bills.
Mahomes was on for much of the game and was especially effective wen rolling out and moving the pocket to avoid Maxx Crosby and the Raiders' pass rush. Crosby was dominating his old college teammate, Andrew Wylie. The battle evened up after halftime.
The Chiefs couldn't handle Josh Jacobs, who rushed for 154 yards. He was especially strong when the Raiders employed and extra offensive lineman. But the Chiefs got the ultimate stop. The Raiders made it 30-29 with 4:27 remaining and went for two. The ball went to Jacobs but he was stopped short by Chris Jones.
