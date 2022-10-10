SPORTS-RAIDERS-LET-170-LEAD-SLIP-21-LV.jpg

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambles against the Raiders at Monday at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs won 30-29.

 Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal

KANSAS CITY — The Chiefs won a wild one 30-29.

Patrick Mahomes tossed four touchdown passes, all to Travis Kelce. The Chiefs fell behind 17-0 but fought back in the second half. Arrowhead fans booed referee Carl Cheffers with all their gusto after he called a roughing the passer penalty on Chris Jones.



