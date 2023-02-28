210715-sports-flexen01 (copy)

After an offseason dominated by the possibility of a trade, Chris Flexen is back in Peoria for spring training with the Mariners.

 The Seattle Times/Dean Rutz

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Some players tried to ignore the heartbreak by packing up their lockers. Others said their goodbyes to teammates and staff. And a few got out of the clubhouse as fast possible, not wanting to remain where their season ended for another minute.

But in the small chaos immediately after the Mariners were eliminated from the 2022 American League Divisional Series with a 1-0 loss to the Astros in 18 innings, Chris Flexen sat in front of his locker unable to process the end and incapable of quelling the steady stream of tears falling from his eyes.



