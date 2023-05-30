220601-sportslocal-clinthurtt01 (copy)

Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt walks through cottonwood fluff during OTAs, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the VMAC in Renton. Jennifer Buchanan / The Seattle Times

RENTON  Clint Hurtt has a good reason to be glowing during the Seahawks' OTAs this year  offseason knee replacement has given him a new level of personal comfort.

"This is the first time I've been able to go out on the practice field without limping and all that stuff," said Hurtt, who was a 290-pound defensive tackle during his playing days at the University of Miami and remains substantial in stature.



