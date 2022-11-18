BELLINGHAM — The Cashmere Bulldogs stormed back from 0-14 last Saturday to beat La Center in the opening round of the 1A tournament.

The next stop on the quest for a title takes the team to Bellingham Saturday to face the Nooksack Valley Pioneers.



Nick Parton: (931) 494-1713

parton@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?