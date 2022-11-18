BELLINGHAM — The Cashmere Bulldogs stormed back from 0-14 last Saturday to beat La Center in the opening round of the 1A tournament.
The next stop on the quest for a title takes the team to Bellingham Saturday to face the Nooksack Valley Pioneers.
After last week's 22-17 win in Woodinville, which featured gritty turnovers from the defense and just enough offense, Cashmere's Head Coach Bryan Bremer said a week's worth of practice prepared the team for whatever comes their way.
"It doesn't matter if it's September, week two and it's 85 degrees outside or if we're practicing in the Wenatchee Apple Bowl, it's 28 degrees and it's freezing: we have kids that just wanna pop and just play ball," Bremer said. "I knew we were gonna be pretty special this year and we've been saying for six months that our goal is to get to Thanksgiving. We have that type of team and we are one step away."
The name of the game for Cashmere is ball control.
On defense, the team has forced 26 turnovers. The offense, meanwhile, has only given up nine in 11 games, which comes out to a +17 turnover margin.
"If we can get to third and five and less, I like our game plan and I like what we do," Bremer said. "We are a very, very aggressive offense so we will go for it on fourth down all over the field and we have some fourth down calls that we really like that we've been really successful with."
The Cashmere zone will likely need help from all free defenders to wrap up the legs of Colton Lentz, the sophomore tailback from Nooksack.
After winning Whatcom County Freshman of the Year last season, Lentz scored 14 touchdowns this year, averaging close to eight yards per carry with 1,283 total yards.
"It's going to be a team effort anytime you're playing a really good tailback," Bremer said. "You're not just going to be able to stick one or two guys on him, it's going to have to be a collective team effort."
But Nooksack's offense is more than just one player.
"They do a lot of quarterback read which we don't see all that often," Bremer said. "The biggest thing you want to do is just try your best to keep your plan as simple as possible. We have the guys up front that we just need to play fast and set 'em loose and let 'em play ball."
The defense will look to stay special, according to Bremer, while the offense will stick to the plan of getting manageable third-down yardage and spreading the ball around: Cashmere has rushed for 2,000 yards this season with four different running backs.
Bremer has a sense that his team has everything working for it and that the level of unity on his team is of champion caliber.
"It's our togetherness. This team believes in themselves. They believe in one another and they play for each other. It's pretty special when you have a team that does that," Bremer said. "You'll see a guy celebrating like he scored even if he didn't so it's just a party dance every time we score no matter what."
Opening kickoff in Civic Stadium is at 3 p.m. Fans can stream this game and other games and tournaments with a 30-day subscription at the NFHS website.
Nick Parton: (931) 494-1713
Sports Reporter
