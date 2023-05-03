CHELAN — It was a beautiful spring day at Lake Chelan Shores when the Chelan High School tennis team hosted Eastmont for non-league matches on Tuesday. It was Senior Night Tuesday and every athlete not only battled each other but frying pan court conditions with no wind as respite.
Chelan swept Eastmont but many of the closest competitions were reserved for the girls’ matches. The Chelan girls won, 4-3, but several matches could have tipped either way.
Eastmont’s No. 1 singles player, Elise Bickford beat Chelan’s Arden Paglia but only after two close sets, 6-4 and 6-3.
“So many great rallies in this pairing,” said Chelan head coach Marty Rothlisberger. “Two high quality and evenly matched players.”
Lydia Riggs earned another win for Eastmont after Chelan’s Ellie McLemore took the No. 2 singles match to three sets after winning the first.
Chelan’s Josie Garfoot won the No. 3 singles match in straight sets and Valerie McCray returned the favor for Eastmont in the No. 4 singles match.
Chelan swept the doubles matches while many sets were decided by a tiebreaker. Liv Strandberg and Caelan Rothlisberger won the No. 1 doubles match in straight sets but only after Eastmont’s Savannah Nuxol and Sarahi Morelos took the last set to a tiebreaker.
Piper Grossberg and Maya Cowan won the No. 2 doubles match in straight sets. The match of the day was reserved for the No. 3 doubles match. Irene Hernandez and Danika Dietrich beat Eastmont’s Kelly Tucker and Giselle Delgado after three intense sets.
“A three-tiebreaker match and the last match on the court,” Marty Rothlisberger said. “Exciting stuff.”
The Chelan boys beat Eastmont, 4-1.
Luke Christopherson won the No. 1 singles match and Cray Silva won the No. 3 singles match in straight sets. Eastmont’s Braden Vaughn won the No. 2 singles match in straight sets after Chelan’s Sam Bordner took the first set to a tiebreaker.
The boys had similar success at doubles. Caleb Sanderson and Ian Garfoot won the No. 1 doubles match and Tristan and Wade Sanderson won the No. 2 doubles match in straight sets.
Chelan’s last regular season match will be at Okanogan on Thursday at 4 p.m. Eastmont plays Wenatchee at the Wenatchee Racquet and Athletic Club on Thursday at 3 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone