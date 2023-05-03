CHELAN — It was a beautiful spring day at Lake Chelan Shores when the Chelan High School tennis team hosted Eastmont for non-league matches on Tuesday. It was Senior Night Tuesday and every athlete not only battled each other but frying pan court conditions with no wind as respite.

Chelan swept Eastmont but many of the closest competitions were reserved for the girls’ matches. The Chelan girls won, 4-3, but several matches could have tipped either way.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

