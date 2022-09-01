Purchase Access

WENATCHEE — John Springer resumes his role of head coach of the Wenatchee High School girls soccer team after two years away.

Springer coached the team for seven consecutive seasons between 2013 and 2019. During his tenure, the Panthers won two-thirds of their games.



