WENATCHEE — John Springer resumes his role of head coach of the Wenatchee High School girls soccer team after two years away.
Springer coached the team for seven consecutive seasons between 2013 and 2019. During his tenure, the Panthers won two-thirds of their games.
Ultimately, wanting to spend more time with his family led him to step away from the position, but he never lost his love for the sport. He said that during each soccer season he felt he had missed more than one important parent night with his children. Now that his two oldest are married and his youngest is a college senior, Springer said that he felt a tug back to the pitch.
“I missed it!” he said, laughing. “The time was right to step away and I still loved it, and the opportunity came up to come back at least for this year and I jumped on it.”
The coaching contracts are only ever offered on a year-to-year basis, but Springer said he would absolutely enjoy staying longer.
“The current seniors were freshmen the last year I coached,” giving way to a chuckle. He added, “I knew what I was getting into. I was really excited for the opportunity to be able to coach that group of girls again. They’re a fantastic group of kids and they’re good soccer players so I couldn’t pass up the opportunity.”
This squad has been practicing together since June to get ready for the first game of the season. It's set for 6 p.m. Friday against Archbishop Murphy in the Apple Bowl.
Starters haven’t all been selected yet, but Springer said a strength of this team is having many players skilled enough to “plug and play” a variety of positions.
“There’s a lot of leadership and a lot of experience on the team,” he said.
Team captains Talia Hurst (MID) and Grace Kunz (DEF/MID) are two of 11 seniors.
“They both bring a lot of experience,” he said. ”It was really a no-brainer decision for me. They both really took charge of the summer program and just communicate really well with the girls.
“I feel like we haven’t missed a beat. They’ve been coached well.”
The Lady Panthers soccer team has always been competitive. The last two seasons under former coach David Vasquez saw the teams go 9-1 in the 2021 season and 12-5 last season, earning first place in the Big 9. The team also played well in districts last season trouncing Davis 7-0 in the first round and taking their second game against Moses Lake to a shootout before ultimately falling 4-2.
According to Springer, he and Vasquez share many of the same philosophies, emphasizing the importance of keeping possession and capitalizing on attacks.
“I’d like to preach that everyone is a defender the minute we lose the ball no matter where the ball is,” he said. “So it’s an attack mentality; get the ball back, possess it and create opportunities for ourselves.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone