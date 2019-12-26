WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley College men’s basketball team is establishing themselves as one of the top teams in the Northwest Athletic Conference. The Knights have completed their non-conference schedule 12-1.
WVC Head Men’s Basketball Coach Jeremy Harden said sophomores like Malik Parsons (6-3) and Nick Hopkins (6-6) have led the way. He said they spent a lot of time in the gym over the summer helping to bring the freshmen along.
“It’s good to have sophomore leadership to bring the freshmen along. We have some talented freshmen in Austin Hatch and Chance Michels. It’s just a combination of sophomore leadership and then some experienced freshmen that played a high level,” Harden said.
Last season, Parsons, from San Diego, led the N-WAC in scoring averaging 27.5 points per game. He’s averaging 23.5 points per game this season, which is sixth in conference.
Harden said Parsons realized with so much talent on the team, he could help the team out in different ways.
“He draws a double team that allows other guys to get open. He’s been very good at the pick and roll, which has given some other guys some good looks,” Harden said of Parsons. “Even though he’s not scoring as much, you can see we are winning now.”
Most teams have eyes on Parsons, Harden said, which allows the other guys to get open more easily. That has led the team to score higher than they have previously. Currently, WVC is averaging 87.4 points per game, which is 12th in the N-WAC.
Transfer Abdul Abdullah (6-6) from San Diego is a top newcomer along with 6-foot-8 true freshman Isaac Jones from Spanaway. Harden said those two give the Knights an inside presence and some physicality in the paint. Jones is averaging 9 boards per game, while Abdullah is averaging 8.
Freshman Chance Michels (6-2) played a Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas.
“He played for a powerhouse, which has a lot of high-level players. He was the starting point guard for Bishop Gorman for three years. Having a great backcourt just helps tremendously,” he said of Michels.
Locals Donny Watson (5-11) from Chelan and Johnny Mullen (6-4) from Waterville are the other sophomores on the team.
Harden said on any given night, any player can step up to provide scoring, rebounding or assists. On the nights Parsons is not leading the scoring, other guys have stepped up.
WVC leads the N-WAC in rebounding margin at 22.2.
“We are the number one rebounding team in the entire league. We are tough and gritty. We hang our hats on the defensive end. We let the offense come as it will,” he said.
The Knights are shooting 50 percent from the field and 32 percent from three. Harden said he would like to see that three-point percentage go up when conference play begins.
“We’re still getting them up at a high rate, but not falling like I would like it to,” Harden said. “We have a fair balance of shot selection. Here in conference, I think our percentage from three will increase. We still trying to find some confidence with some guys behind the line. I would like to be a 35-38 percent three-point team in conference.”
WVC starts conference play on Thursday, Jan. 2 at Columbia Basin (5-7). Their conference home opener is Wednesday, Jan. 8 against Walla Walla (4-5). Like always, competition in the N-WAC East will be tough.
Defending N-WAC Champion North Idaho is 10-0. Spokane is 9-2. Harden feels they are ready to start conference play.
“Having 13 games under your belt was good for us. We’ve had some close ones. We’ve put 100 up a couple of games. It’s a tough league. The last four teams to win it have come from the East, North Idaho, Walla Walla, and Spokane are all top teams,” Harden said. “I think we’ll be able to compete with those guys. It will come down to the defensive end and our guys understand that. I have a great group.”