WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley College Knights women’s soccer team is still looking for their first conference win on the season. The visiting Sasquatch dealt the Knights their most lopsided defeat of the season, 4-1 during a steady rain at Mike Hollis Field.
Spokane jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first half. At 2 minutes, Frankie Schade scored to make it a 1-0 game. The Sasquatch scored off a corner kick at 28 minutes. Megan Wilkinson scored for Spokane to make it 2-0.
Three minutes later, Morgan Skone fired a shot at goal, which deflected in off another player. That made it 3-0. Amazingly enough, Wenatchee managed only one shot on goal in the first half and it went in.
Erin Aamold scored for the Knights to cut the lead to 3-1.
“We shoot a high percentage. We don’t create a lot of chances. We’re pretty short in terms of our numbers so if somebody is having an off day or we’re dealing with injuries, we have to go with the troops we got,” said WVC Head Coach Kyle Vierck.
Spokane outshot the Knights 16-1 in the first half. WVC played much better in the second half limiting the shot opportunities. Still, they gave another goal at 58 minutes as the Wenatchee keeper came out as Izzy Gonzalez slipped by for the open net score.
Spokane won 4-1. The Sasquatch is currently third in the Northwest Athletic Conference’s East Region with a 6-3-0 record. They are 7-4-1 overall. WVC fell to 0-8-1 in the East Region and 2-9-1 overall.
“We’re limited in terms of our numbers. If we are not sharp, it causes problems for us. We’re not going to win unless we are sharp. That is what happened today. We didn’t start out sharp,” Vierck said. “Two pretty simple goals to give up. We don’t have many excuses to give those up. It’s good to see us jump back in although we could have let it turn into a circus affair after the third goal.”
Spokane outshot Wenatchee Valley 22-4 in the game. Knight keeper Taryn McCollough was busy with 13 saves. The Sasquatch also had seven corners in the game.
Vierck said he was proud of how the girls responded.
“I thought we had a better second half of the competition. I thought we tried to do the things we work on in training. It’s unfortunate to give up one more goal but that’s what you get,” Vierck said. “Aside from this game, we’ve been in every other game that we’ve played. They have been one-goal games. We’ve put out good effort. I just thought we were flat today. I need to go back make sure I didn’t cause something there.”
The Knight defense was pressured the entire game as they were unable to generate much on the offensive end. Vierck said they don’t create a ton of chances, so they have to defend and be sharp in the back and not give up silly goals.
If they can do that, he said they have a chance to win.
“We’ve shown we can play effectively with everyone in the conference, but if we start slow and are flat, you’re going to pay for it,” he said. “On a regular basis, my job is just to try and progress the group we have. I like them. They work hard. They come to train and have a good spirit about them. Normally they have a really good fighting spirit. Today we were just off.”
Next up for the Knights, a home game Saturday against North Idaho. NI is fifth in the East Region with a 5-3-1 record. WVC lost 3-0 at North Idaho on Sept. 11.
“We just go right back to the drawing board to be better at what we’re doing and demand more from ourselves, a little more commitment from ourselves to do some of the dirty work, defending, heading and some of the things that make a college player a college player,” Vierck said. “We just learn how to develop so we don’t repeat the same things.”