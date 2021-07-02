WENATCHEE — After a difficult stretch, the AppleSox unleashed all of their demons Friday night, pummeling the Highline Bears 21-1 in a seven-inning non-league game at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.
Wenatchee had lost its last six games coming into Friday, but the AppleSox received a solid outing out of Trey Miller, who fanned four and allowed just five hits through five innings, and ripped the cover off the ball offensively.
Luc Stuka, who was (1-for-13) against Portland, had a dream night at the dish and hit for the cycle. The sophomore first baseman hit an RBI double in the gap in the first inning, cranked a solo home run in the third and then notched a single and triple in the AppleSox 10-run fourth inning.
After sliding headfirst into third, Stuka’s teammates demanded the ball and made sure the pitcher stepped off to toss it into the dugout before the next at-bat. That’s something to keep.
Aside from Stuka, the AppleSox racked up 15 hits as a team — eight of which were for extra bases — and scored in every inning. AJ Guerrero, who made his debut Thursday night against Portland, finished (4-for-5) with two RBI’s and three runs scored. Jack Van De Brake drove in three runs off a double and triple and Enzo Apodaca was (2-for-4) with a triple, three RBIs and two walks.
The fourth inning has been Wenatchee’s bug-a-boo the past few games, but the AppleSox got to experience the other side of it on Friday, batting around the order. At one point, 10-straight batters had reached base.
The AppleSox have another non-league game against the Bears on Saturday in what will serve as their Fireworks game. First pitch is at 7:35 p.m.