World photo/Don Seabrook Wenatchee AppleSox shortstop Aiva Arquette makes a slow to second base to notch an out in the third inning of their game against the Kamloops NorthPaws. Arquette learned earlier in the day that he was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks - the 528th pick overall.
World photo/Don Seabrook Wenatchee AppleSox's Grant Sherrod slides under the tag of Kamloops NorthPaws catcher Trey Newman to score the team's second run of the game Tuesday night, July 19, 2022. The Sox ran away with the game 16-4 against the first year team NorthPaws.
WENATCHEE — Aiva Arquette’s day was memorable long before he took the field at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium Tuesday.
The AppleSox shortstop was drafted in the 18th round of the MLB draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks. A first-year AppleSox player and a University of Washington commit, Arquette could fulfill his college commitment with an eye towards a higher selection once his career on Montlake ends.
Arquette, who played high school baseball in Hawaii, was ranked by MLB Pipeline as the 183 best prospect in this year's draft. Several former AppleSox are scattered throughout the MLB, including Tommy Milone and Marco Gonzales, who both suit up for the Mariners.
On the day he was drafted, Arquette went 2-5 at the plate with an RBI and a run scored. He also reached base via a walk.
While only one AppleSox was drafted, the rest of the team had a day to remember, with the Sox winning 16-4 game over the Kamloops Northpaws. Tuesday’s game was the ninth time the team has scored 10 runs or more this season.
The Sox offense came alive early, scoring five in the second inning and seven in the third inning, and it was a team effort.
Eight of the nine Sox starters had a hit, all nine reached base, 10 players had a hit and six batters had multi-hit games in the offensive explosion.
After a scoreless first inning, Cole Miller led off the bottom of the second with a triple and Grant Sherrod brought him home, ending up on second base on an error by the third baseman. After a single by Ezra Samperi, Sherrod came home to score on another error, this time by the Kamloops right fielder.
The first five Sox batters reached base in the second inning, with Wenatchee capitalizing on three Kamloops errors and scoring five runs on three hits.
Wenatchee’s offensive didn’t let up in the third, sending 12 men to the plate and scoring seven runs on five hits. Cole Miller found his way on base twice, reaching first via a hit by pitch and a walk. After three runs scored, Kamloops brought in Connor Barton to face a Sox offense firing on all cylinders with the bases loaded and one out.
The first batter he faced, Matt Halbach, greeted him by promptly hitting a bases-clearing double and advancing to third on the play. Halbach would come around to score on an Arquette single.
Wenatchee added one run in the fourth inning, and two in the seventh inning. With the game in hand, Brandham Ponce hit a round-tripper in the eighth inning, his team-leading fourth home run of the season.
On the mound, Quincy Vassar tossed four shutout innings, allowing one hit and striking out six batters. Gianluca Shinn pitched the fifth inning and allowed two runs, one earned, while striking out two. Will Jacobson tossed four innings of relief, allowing two earned runs while striking out three batters. Jacobson earned a save for his efforts.
The AppleSox play Kamloops two more times in the series before heading out on the road for a weekend series against the Walla Walla Sweets.
