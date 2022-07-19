Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

WENATCHEE — Aiva Arquette’s day was memorable long before he took the field at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium Tuesday.

The AppleSox shortstop was drafted in the 18th round of the MLB draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks. A first-year AppleSox player and a University of Washington commit, Arquette could fulfill his college commitment with an eye towards a higher selection once his career on Montlake ends.



Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?