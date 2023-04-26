Wenatchee Valley College catcher Spencer Juul trips over pitcher James Joss in a throw to first base but Big Bend's Kyle Belich makes it safe. The play was in the ninth inning of the team's first baseball game of a double header on Wednesday. The home team Knights made 6 errors in the game and suffered a shutout loss 2-0.
WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley College baseball team had been on a 3-game winning streak but after a recent loss to Blue Mountain and hosting Big Bend for a doubleheader on Wednesday, the Knights are experiencing the other side of that coin, losing to the Vikings gave them their third consecutive loss.
The Vikings (5-12, 13-22) won the opener 2-0 and the second game 3-0. Even with the sweep, Big Bend is at the bottom of the Northwest Athletic Conference’s Eastern Conference standings.
WVC (6-11, 16-23) kept the opener close, but after scoring an early run, Big Bend maintained a shutout between their two runs, their second coming in the 5th inning, and after.
Big Bend scored two runs off of six hits and WVC finished with 6 errors and only two hits. WVC’s Alex Greb was responsible for each of those. He was the only Knight to connect with Hunter Gibson, Big Bend’s pitcher, who would finish all nine innings with 7 strikeouts.
Game 2 was scoreless through the first five innings until Big Bend tallied all three of their runs in the 6th inning when a double brought in a loaded diamond. Big Bend scored three runs off of five hits while WVC more than tripled their batting output over the opener with seven hits and cleaned up their errors.
For WVC, Spencer Juul went 2-for-4 and Alex Black, River Smith, Kyler Bacon, and Alex Swaney all went 1-for-3. Ryan Dauphinee went 1-for-4.
WVC will have another chance against Big Bend in Moses Lake for a doubleheader on Saturday at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.
