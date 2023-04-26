230427-sportslocal-wvcbigbend 01.jpg
Wenatchee Valley College catcher Spencer Juul trips over pitcher James Joss in a throw to first base but Big Bend's Kyle Belich makes it safe. The play was in the ninth inning of the team's first baseball game of a double header on Wednesday. The home team Knights made 6 errors in the game and suffered a shutout loss 2-0.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley College baseball team had been on a 3-game winning streak but after a recent loss to Blue Mountain and hosting Big Bend for a doubleheader on Wednesday, the Knights are experiencing the other side of that coin, losing to the Vikings gave them their third consecutive loss.

The Vikings (5-12, 13-22) won the opener 2-0 and the second game 3-0. Even with the sweep, Big Bend is at the bottom of the Northwest Athletic Conference’s Eastern Conference standings.



